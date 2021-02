Jake Paul vs Ben Askren | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 508

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

Rory MacDonald [3:28]

Calvin Kattar’s coach comments on fight [4:50]

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren [11:22]

Epic KO [17:18]

Win tickets to UFC 259 [18:14]

Jose Canseco fighting in Rough N Rowdy [19:35]

UFC this weekend [21:05]

Mariusz Pudzianowski back to fighting [24:38]

Tweet of the week [26:19]

#AskTheNuts [27:51]

KNOWLEDGE

#UFC