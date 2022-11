Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 585

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 585 https://traffic.libsyn.com/mmanutsmp3/Jake_Paul_vs_Anderson_Silva_Recap__MMANUTS_MMA_Podcast__EP__585-MP3.mp3

#UFC

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva [6:00]

GSP [16:13]

Conor McGregor [23:15]

UFC this weekend [26:34]

Michael Chandler signs 8 fight deal with UFC [27:11]

Anthony Johnson having health issues [30:43]

Coyotes locker room [34:20]

Tweet of the week [35:42]

#AskTheNuts [38:01]

KNOWLEDGE [41:35]