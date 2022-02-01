Eagle FC 44 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 551
Eagle FC 44 Results
Chael Sonnen not guilty [3:45]
Eagle FC 44 [4:32]
Kharitonov vs Sprong [4:41]
Rashad Evans [6:09]
Bellator 273 Results [7:23]
Ronda Rousey wins Royal Rumble [13:00]
New fights [14:34]
Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje
Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson
Joe Lauzon vs Cowboy Cerrone
Jeremy Stephens joins the PFL [15:42]
Melvin Guillard denied a fight [17:34]
Logan Paul vs Monkeys [18:34]
7 years ago, Nick Diaz vs Anderson Silva [19:46]
Weird face offs [20:40]
Don Frye punching a fan [23:40]
Brock Lesnar vs Wee Man [24:34]
Jessica Eye [26:12]
Paige VanZant [26:30]
Tweet of the week [27:10]
#AskTheNuts [27:35]
KNOWLEDGE [35:11]
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: RSS