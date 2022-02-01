Eagle FC 44 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 551

Eagle FC 44 Results

Chael Sonnen not guilty [3:45]

Eagle FC 44 [4:32]

Kharitonov vs Sprong [4:41]

Rashad Evans [6:09]

Bellator 273 Results [7:23]

Ronda Rousey wins Royal Rumble [13:00]

New fights [14:34]

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson

Joe Lauzon vs Cowboy Cerrone

Jeremy Stephens joins the PFL [15:42]

Melvin Guillard denied a fight [17:34]

Logan Paul vs Monkeys [18:34]

7 years ago, Nick Diaz vs Anderson Silva [19:46]

Weird face offs [20:40]

Don Frye punching a fan [23:40]

Brock Lesnar vs Wee Man [24:34]

Jessica Eye [26:12]

Paige VanZant [26:30]

Tweet of the week [27:10]

#AskTheNuts [27:35]

KNOWLEDGE [35:11]