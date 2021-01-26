Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 | UFC 257 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 507
Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2
UFC 257 PPV buy rate [3:41]
UFC 257 streaming issues [4:28]
Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 [6:10]
Michael Chandler vs Dan Hooker [16:16]
Dana White vs Streamers [17:27]
Bernie Sanders memes [19:27]
Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 [21:11]
Hockey and advertising [22:33]
BJ Penn issues [24:11]
Tweet of the week [26:11]
#AskTheNuts [26:54]
KNOWLEDGE [40:08]
#UFC
