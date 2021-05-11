Chandler vs Oliveira | UFC 262 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 521
Bellator [2:27]
MVP [3:55]
Anthony Johnson vs Jose Augusto [5:24]
Sergio Pettis vs Juan Archuleta [6:59]
Burt Watson hired by Bellator [7:28]
UFC this past weekend [8:25]
Donald Cerrone vs Alex Morono [8:32]
Gregor Gillespie vs Carlos Ferreira [11:47]
PFL [13:40]
Fabricio Werdum vs Renan Ferreira [14:42]
Conor McGregor kid’s birthday [17:50]
UFC 262 [21:22]
Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira [22:03]
Gunnar Nelson grappling with the Mountain [26:19]
Ryan vs Aoki in a grappling match [28:28]
Diego Sanchez training [29:23]
Dan Hardy asks to be released from his fight contract [32:14]
Tweet of the week [33:10]
LFC [35:08]
#AskTheNuts [35:48]
KNOWLEDGE [40:22]
