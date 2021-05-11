Chandler vs Oliveira | UFC 262 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 521

Chandler vs Oliveira | UFC 262 Preview

Bellator [2:27]

MVP [3:55]

Anthony Johnson vs Jose Augusto [5:24]

Sergio Pettis vs Juan Archuleta [6:59]

Burt Watson hired by Bellator [7:28]

UFC this past weekend [8:25]

Donald Cerrone vs Alex Morono [8:32]

Gregor Gillespie vs Carlos Ferreira [11:47]

PFL [13:40]

Fabricio Werdum vs Renan Ferreira [14:42]

Conor McGregor kid’s birthday [17:50]

UFC 262 [21:22]

Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira [22:03]

Gunnar Nelson grappling with the Mountain [26:19]

Ryan vs Aoki in a grappling match [28:28]

Diego Sanchez training [29:23]

Dan Hardy asks to be released from his fight contract [32:14]

Tweet of the week [33:10]

LFC [35:08]

#AskTheNuts [35:48]

KNOWLEDGE [40:22]

#UFC