BKFC 18 Results | Lombard vs Riggs | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 526
BKFC 18 Results | Lombard vs Riggs
BKFC 18 Results [2:30]
Thiago Alves vs Uly Diaz [3:00]
Hector Lombard vs Joe Riggs [4:02]
Hector Lombard vs Lorenzo Hunt [5:23]
Paige VanZant vs Rachel Ostovich [6:38]
UFC [7:12]
Justin Jaymes bets on himself, loses [7:50]
PFL [8:38]
Anthony Pettis 0-2 [8:40]
Rory MacDonald vs Gleison Tibau [9:10]
Sage Northcutt is SWOLE [9:39]
Miesha Tate looking fit [10:19]
Derrick Lewis vs Cyril Gane for Interim Heavyweight Title [10:58]
Joe Schilling self defense [12:40]
Child kicking off bottle tops [15:36]
HBO Real Sports Baseball story [16:25]
Pro surfer Billy Kemper and his son [20:53]
Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort [23:34]
Anderson Silva vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. [24:09]
Rashad Evans coming out of retirement [25:45]
Fedor is coming back [26:33]
Tweet of the week [27:57]
KNOWLEDGE [31:38]
#UFC
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: RSS