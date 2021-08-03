Bellator Pitbull cs McKee Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 529

Bellator Pitbull cs McKee Results

Pitbull vs McKee [2:47]

Chris Weidman needs another surgery [3:46]

UFC 265 [6:20]

Andrea Lee catches a hammerhead shark [7:24]

Paige VanZant vs Rachel Ostovich BKFC [8:27]

Alan Belcher fighting in BKFC [9:37]

Lamar Odom vs Riddick Bowe [12:18]

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler [14:40]

Weird MMA fight location [16:32]

BJ Penn story [18:38]

Tweet of the week [21:56]

#AskTheNuts [22:33]

