Bellator | BKFC | UFC Results | Paul vs Woodley | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 532

Bellator | BKFC | UFC Results | Paul vs Woodley
Cheick Kongo vs Sergei Kharitonov [3:02]
BKFC Alan Belcher vs Tony Lopez [5:15]
UFC Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum [7:43]
Endeavor has huge first half of year [10:51]
KO of the year picture [14:59]
3 vs 3 women’s mma fight [15:50]
Rico Verhoeven vs Alistair Overeem [17:52]
Yoel Romero vs Phil Davis [18:44]
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley [19:14]
Johny Hendricks update [21:02]
Brock Lesnar and CM Punk back in wrestling [22:01]
Bas Rutten self defense 2.0 featuring GSP [23:29]
Face Offs in Russia [25:37]
Paige VanZant [26:25]
Interesting tweet [27:12]
Tweet of the Week [29:10]
#AskTheNuts [30:36]
KNOWLEDGE [40:47]
