Bellator 285 Recap | Romero vs Manhoef | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 580

Bellator 285 Recap | Romero vs Manhoef

Bellator 285 Recap [4:59]

Yoel Romero vs Melvin Manhoef [5:11]

UFC this weekend [11:48]

Lyoto Machida [16:23]

Bobby Green [17:31]

Jose Aldo has a baby [18:58]

Cris Cyborg wins pro boxing debut [19:30]

Dana White’s Contender Series [20:31]

Mackenzie Dern training [22:52]

Nice takedown setup [23:30]

UFC 281 poster [24:06]

KO’s of the week [24:52]

Floyd Mayweather [29:34]

Paige VanZant [30:44]

#AskTheNuts [31:28]

KNOWLEDGE [34:50 ]