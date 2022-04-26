Bellator 279 Results | Cyborg | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 562

Bellator 279 Results | Cyborg

Dean Perry vs Mike Jackson [2:52]

Bellator 279 [5:28]

Cris Cyborg vs Glencoe 2 [5:38]

PFL Jeremy Stevens [8:52]

Tyson Fury [13:52]

Dan Hardy vs Diego Sanchez in boxing [17:55]

Ben Rothwell signs with the BKFC [20:55]

Mike Tyson [22:33]

Joey Beltran almost chokes to death [26:24]

How not to train [28:12]

Fight Move of the week [29:48]

Ladies of MMA [33:51]

Tweet of the week [35:17]

#AskTheNuts [36:07]

KNOWLEDGE [40:27]