Bellator 277 | UFC Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 561
#UFC
Accidental or Intentional [4:54]
Bellator [7:12]
Fighter pic [9:23]
Will Brooks wins his fight [10:45]
Drakkar Klose claiming he’s still injured [16:16]
Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic [19:32]
Fun KO’s [25:45]
Volkov vs Rozenstruik [27:37]
Old school Strikeforce Brawl [28:31]
Nick Diaz close to having a UFC fight [31:00]
Joe Lauzon Only Fans [34:20]
Paige VanZant [35:08]
Tweet of the week [36:56]
#AskTheNuts [38:14]
KNOWLEDGE [40:43]
