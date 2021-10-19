Bellator 268 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 539

Bellator 268 Results

UFC this past weekend [3:00]

Aspen Ladd’s coach [5:30]

Bellator this past weekend [12:25]

Chuck Liddell vindicated [16:10]

Conor McGrgeor balling out of control [17:44]

Jon Jones [19:18]

Ronda Rousey delivering the milk [22:18]

Colorado announces open scoring for boxing and MMA [23:55]

Melvin Guillard with 5 orbital fractures [24:32]

Soccer player scores 16 goals [25:36]

Nice gash [29:30]

Just bleed guy 27 years later [30:01]

KO of the week [31:22]

Tweet of the week [32:08]

#AskTheNuts [33:36]

KNOWLEDGE [39:57 ]

#UFC