Bellator 264 Results | Mousasi vs Salter | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 531
Bellator 264 Results [2:32]
Gegard Mousasi vs John Salter [2:37]
Rory MacDonald vs Ray Cooper III [4:07]
Cannonier vs Gastulem [6:16]
Kongo vs Kharitonov [6:44]
PFL Kayla Harrison [7:37]
Paige VanZant’s mental health [8:32]
Anderosn Silva’s kid kickboxing KO [15:29]
Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz [16:22]
Jacare retires from MMA [17:20]
Diego Sanchez may sign with BKFC [18:21]
Conor McGregor talking about his leg [20:08]
Khabib going into soccer? [23:35]
KO of the week [24:48]
Tweet of the week [25:45]
The worst sound in the world [26:20]
#AskTheNuts [28:09]
KNOWLEDGE [39:00]
