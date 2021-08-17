Bellator 264 Results | Mousasi vs Salter | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 531

Bellator 264 Results [2:32]

Gegard Mousasi vs John Salter [2:37]

Rory MacDonald vs Ray Cooper III [4:07]

Cannonier vs Gastulem [6:16]

Kongo vs Kharitonov [6:44]

PFL Kayla Harrison [7:37]

Paige VanZant’s mental health [8:32]

Anderosn Silva’s kid kickboxing KO [15:29]

Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz [16:22]

Jacare retires from MMA [17:20]

Diego Sanchez may sign with BKFC [18:21]

Conor McGregor talking about his leg [20:08]

Khabib going into soccer? [23:35]

KO of the week [24:48]

Tweet of the week [25:45]

The worst sound in the world [26:20]

#AskTheNuts [28:09]

KNOWLEDGE [39:00]

#UFC