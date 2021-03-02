Adesanya vs Blachowicz | UFC 259 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 512

UFC card this past weekend [4:19]

UFC 249 [5:48]

Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz [6:22]

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson [10:11]

Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling [11:59]

Ken Shamrock vs Kimbo Slice [14:20]

UFC 260 Poster [15:31]

Paulo Costa’s excuses [16:24]

Jorge Masvidal with a August return [19:25]

Don’t take Derrick Lewis down [20:27]

Jon Jones training [22:00]

George Foreman thoughts on McGregor [23:13]

Youth hockey training [24:53]

Frank Mir vs Antonio Tarver in boxing [28:16]

Dan Hooker in quarantine [29:23]

TJ Dillashaw hitting the speed bag [30:46]

Epic KO of the week [32:02]

Beach volleyball banning bikini’s Qatar [32:54]

#AskTheNuts [34:17]

