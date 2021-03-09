Adesanya vs Blachowicz Results | UFC 259 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 513
Adesanya vs Blachowicz Results
UFC 259 Results [2:35]
Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz [5:13]
Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson [13:54]
Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling [16:10]
Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney [19:51]
Junior Dos Santos and Alistair Overeem released from the UFC [21:44]
Felice Herrig has a foot page [24:25]
Cody Garbrandt kicked off a plane [26:24]
Basketball or Wrestling [28:30]
KO of the week [30:19]
Tattoo of the week [31:00]
Tweet of the week [32:45]
#AskTheNuts [33:05]
KNOWLEDGE [45:21]
#UFC
