Adesanya vs Blachowicz Results | UFC 259 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 513

Adesanya vs Blachowicz Results

UFC 259 Results [2:35]

Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz [5:13]

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson [13:54]

Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling [16:10]

Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney [19:51]

Junior Dos Santos and Alistair Overeem released from the UFC [21:44]

Felice Herrig has a foot page [24:25]

Cody Garbrandt kicked off a plane [26:24]

Basketball or Wrestling [28:30]

KO of the week [30:19]

Tattoo of the week [31:00]

Tweet of the week [32:45]

#AskTheNuts [33:05]

KNOWLEDGE [45:21]

#UFC