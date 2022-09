UFC Vegas 60 Results | Sandhagen vs Song

Cory Sandhagen def. Song Yadong via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4

Gregory Rodrigues def. Chidi Njokuani via TKO (punches) at 1:27 of Round 2

Andre Fili def. Bill Algeo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Joe Pyfer def. Alen Amedovski via KO (punch) at 3:55 of Round 1

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Tanner Boser via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Anthony Hernandez def. Marc-Andre Barriault via technical submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:53 of Round 3

Damon Jackson def. Pat Sabatini via TKO (verbal submission) at 1:09 of Round 1

Trevin Giles def. Louis Cosce via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Trey Ogden def. Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Gillian Robertson def. Mariya Agapova via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:19 of Round 2

Javid Basharat def. Tony Gravely via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Nikolas Motta def. Cameron VanCamp via TKO (punches) at 3:49 of Round 1