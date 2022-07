UFC Vegas 58 Results

Rafael Fiziev def. Rafael dos Anjos via KO (punches) – R5, 0:18

Caio Borralho def. Armen Petrosyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Chase Sherman def. Jared Vanderaa via KO (punches) – Round 3, 3:10

Aiemann Zahabi def. Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jamie Mullarkey def. Michael Johnson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cody Brundage def. Tresean Gore via KO (punches) – Round 1, 3:50

Antonina Shevchenko def. Cortney Casey via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

David Onama def. Garrett Armfield via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:13

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Karl Roberson via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 2:19

Saidyokub Kakharamonov def. Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Nina Nunes and Cynthia Calvillo was cancelled.

UFC Vegas 58 took place on July 9th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.