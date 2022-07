UFC Vegas 57 Results

UFC Vegas 57 Results

Mateusz Gamrot def. Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Neil Magny via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:58

Josh Parisian def. Alan Baudot via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:04

Thiago Moises def. Christos Giagos via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:05

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Nate Maness via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Chris Curtis def. Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Carlos Ulberg def. Tafon Nchukwi via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:15

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. T.J. Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sergey Morozov def. Raulian Paiva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cody Durden def. JP Buys via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:08

Mario Bautista def. Brian Kelleher via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:27

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Jinh Yu Frey via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

UFC Vegas 57 took place on June 25th, 2022, in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.