UFC Vegas 51 Results

Belal Muhammad def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Caio Borralho def. Gadzh Omargadzhiev via technical decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Andre Fialho def. Miguel Baeza via TKO (punches) at 4:39 of Round 1

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Wu Yanan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Pat Sabatini def. T.J. Laramie via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Mounir Lazzez def. Ange Loosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Devin Clark def. William Knight via TKO (punches) at 3:21 of Round 3

Pannie Kianzad def. Lina Lansberg via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Drakkar Klose def. Brandon Jenkins via TKO (punches) at 0:33 of Round 2

Rafa Garcia def. Jesse Ronson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:50 of Round 2

Martin Buday def. Chris Barnett via technical decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jordan Leavitt def. Trey Ogden via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Sam Hughes def. Istela Nunes via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Alatengheili def. Kevin Croom via TKO (punches) at 0:47 of Round 1