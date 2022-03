UFC Vegas 50 Results

UFC Vegas 50 Results

Magomed Ankalaev def. Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Song Yadong def. Marlon Moraes via KO (punches) at 2:06 of Round 1

Sodiq Yusuff def. Alex Caceres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Khalil Rountree def. Karl Roberson via TKO (strikes) at :25 of Round 2

Drew Dober def. Terrance McKinney via TKO (strikes) at 3:17 of Round 1

Alex Pereira def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matthew Semelsberger def. A.J. Fletcher via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

JJ Aldrich def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Javid Basharat def. Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Damon Jackson def. Kamuela Kirk via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:42 of Round 2

Miranda Maverick def. Sabina Mazo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15 of Round 2

Cody Brundage def. Dalcha Lungiambula via submission (guillotine) at 3:41 of Round 1

Guido Cannetti def. Kris Moutinho via TKO (punches) at 2:07 of Round 1

Azamat Murzakanov def. Tafon Nchukwi via TKO (flying knee) at :44 of Round 3