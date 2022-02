UFC Vegas 48 Results

Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker via KO (punches) at 2:55 of Round 1

Kyle Daukaus def. Jamie Pickett via submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:59 of Round 1

Parker Porter def. Alan Baudot via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jim Miller def. Nikolas Motta via TKO (punches) at 1:58 of Round 2

Joaquin Buckley def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

David Onama def. Gabriel Benitez via KO (punches) at 4:24 of Round 1

Stephanie Egger def. Jessica-Rose Clark via submission (armbar) at 3:44 of Round 1

Chas Skelly def. Mark Striegl via TKO (knee and punches) at 2:01 of Round 2

Gloria de Paula def. Diana Belbita via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chad Anheliger def. Jesse Strader via TKO (punches) at 3:33 of Round 3

Jonathan Pearce def. Christian Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mario Bautista def. Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)