UFC Vegas 39 Results

Marina Rodriguez def. Mackenzie Dern via unanimous (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Randy Brown def. Jared Gooden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matheus Nicolau def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mariya Agapova def. Sabina Mazo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:53 of Round 3

Chris Gutierrez defeats Felipe Colares via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)

Alexandr Romanov def Jared Vanderaa via TKO (punches) at 4:43 of Round 2

Damon Jackson def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Loopy Godinez def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via submission (armbar) at 4:14 of Round 1

Steve Garcia def. Charlie Ontiveros via TKO (strikes) at 1:51 of Round 2