UFC Luque vs RDA Results

Vicente Luque def. Rafael dos Anjos via UD (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Cub Swanson def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Chris Daukaus TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:40

Iasmin Lucindo def Polyana Viana via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:42

AJ Dobson def. Tafon Nchukwi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Josh Fremd def. Jamie Pickett via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marcus McGhee def. JP Buys via KO (punch) – Round 1, 2:19

Terrance McKinney def. Mike Breeden via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:25

Isaac Dulgarian def. Francis Marshall via TKO (ground and pound) – Round 1, 4:48

Martin Buday def. Josh Parisian via submission (kimura) – Round 1, 4:11

Jaqueline Amorim def. Montserrat Ruiz via TKO (ground and pound) – Round 3, 3:41

Da’mon Blackshear def. Jose Johnson via sub (Twister) – Round 1, 3:47

Luana Santos def. Juliana Miller via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 3:41

UFC Fight Night Luque vs RDA took place on August 13th, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.