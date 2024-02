UFC Hermansson vs Pyfer Results

Jack Hermansson def. Joe Pyfer via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Dan Ige def. Andre Fili via KO (punches) at 2:43 of Round 1

Ihor Potieria def. Robert Bryczek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) at 0:55 of Round 3

Michael Johnson def. Darrius Flowers via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:48 of Round 1

Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via KO (punch) at 4:03 of Round 2

Bolaji Oki def. Timothy Cuamba via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Max Griffin def. Jeremiah Wells via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via KO (punches) at 3:38 of Round 1

Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 2

Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng ruled no-contest at 3:28 of Round 2 (accidental low blow)

UFC Hermansson vs Pyfer took place on February 10th, 2024.