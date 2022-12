UFC Fight Night Results | Rodriguez vs Lemos

Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:54

Neil Magny def. Daniel Rodriguez via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 3, 3:33

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Darrick Minner via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:07

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Nate Maness via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:11

Grant Dawson def. Mark Madsen via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:05

Miranda Maverick def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Mario Bautista def. Benito Lopez via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:54

Polyana Viana def. Jinh Yu Frey via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:47 | Watch finish

Johnny Munoz def. Liudvik Sholinian via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jake Hadley def. Carlos Candelario via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:39

Tamires Vidal def. Ramona Pascual via TKO (knees) – Round 1, 3:06

UFC Fight Night Rodriguez vs Lemos took place on November 5th, 2022 in Las Vega, Nevada.