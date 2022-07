UFC Fight Night | Ortega vs Rodriguez Results

Yair Rodriguez def. Brian Ortega via TKO (injury) at 4:11 of Round 1

Amanda Lemos def. Michelle Waterson via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of Round 2

Li Jingliang def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO (punches and elbows) at 4:38 of Round 2

Matt Schnell def. Sumudaerji via technical submission (triangle choke) at 4:24 of Round 2

Shane Burgos def. Charles Jourdain via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Miesha Tate via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Punahele Soriano def. Dalcha Lungiambula via KO (punch) at 0:28 of Round 2

Ricky Simon def. Jack Shore via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:28 of Round 2

Bill Algeo def. Herbert Burns via TKO (retirement) at 1:50 of Round 2

Dustin Jacoby def. Da Un Jung via KO (punch) at 3:13 of Round 1

Dustin Stoltzfus def. Dwight Grant via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Emily Ducote def. Jessica Penne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)