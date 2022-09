UFC Fight Night | Gane vs Tuivasa Results

Ciryl Gane def. Tai Tuivasa via KO (punches) – R3, 4:23

Robert Whittaker def. Marvin Vettori via UD (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Nassourdine Imavov def. Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Roman Kopylov def. Alessio Di Chirico via KO (punches) – Round 3, 1:09

William Gomis def. Jarno Errens via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-29)

Nathaniel Wood def. Charles Jourdain via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Abusupiyan Magomedov def. Dustin Stoltzfus via TKO (strikes) – R1, 0:19

Nasrat Haqparast def. John Makdessi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Fares Ziam def. Michal Figlak via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Benoit Saint Denis def. Gabriel Miranda via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:16

Cristian Quinonez def. Khalid Taha via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:15

Stephanie Egger def. Ailin Perez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:54

This UFC Fight Night took place in Accor Arena In Paris, France On September 3, 2022.