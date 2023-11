UFC Dawson vs Green Results

UFC Dawson vs Green Results

Bobby Green def. Grant Dawson via first-round KO (0:33)

Joe Pyfer def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via sub (arm triangle) (R2, 2:05)

Joaquin Buckley def. Alex Morono via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Drew Dober def. Ricky Glenn via first-round TKO (2:46)

Bill Algeo def. Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Diana Belbita via unanimous decison (30-27 x3)

Nate Maness def. Mateus Mendonca via first-round TKO (4:40)

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Kanako Murata via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Aoriqileng def. Johnny Munoz via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

JJ Aldrich def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC Dawson vs Green took place on October 7th, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.