UFC 294 Results

Islam Makhachev def. A. Volkanovski via first-round KO (3:06)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kamaru Usman via MD

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker ruled no-contest (R1, 3:13)

Ikram Aliskerov def. Warlley Alves via first-round TKO (2:07)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Muin Gafurov via sub (guillotine) (R1, 1:13)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Tim Elliott via sub (head-arm choke) (R3, 3:03)

Trevor Peek def. Mohammad Yahya via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry is no-contest (groin shot) (R2, 0:15)

Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli via third-round KO (3:00)

Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Viktoriya Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Shara Magomedov def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC 294 took place on October 21st in Abu Dhabi.