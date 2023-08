UFC 292 Results

Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via 2nd-round TKO (0:51)

Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via UD (50-43, 50-44, 49-45)

Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via UD (30-x26 x2, 30-24)

Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via first-round KO (1:43)

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via sub (triangle choke) (R2, 2:39)

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Karine Silva def. Maryna Moroz via sub (guillotine) (R1, 4:59)

UFC 292 took place on August 19th, 2023 in Boston.