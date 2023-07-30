UFC 291 Results | Poirier vs Gaethje 2

UFC 291 Results | Poirier vs Gaethje 2

Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier via second-round KO (1:00)

Alex Pereira def. Jan Blachowicz via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via first-round TKO (0:33)

Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson via sub (R3, 4:54)

Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa via sub (D’arce choke) (R1, 2:39)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles via sub (guillotine choke) (R1, 1:13)

CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro via second-round KO (0:33)

Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers via sub (RNC) (R2, 2:37)

Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger via third-round TKO (2:36)

Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (armbar) (R3, 2:11)

UFC 291 took place on July 29th, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.