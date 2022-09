UFC 279 Results | Diaz vs Ferguson

UFC 279 Results | Diaz vs Ferguson

Nate Diaz def. Tony Ferguson via sub (guillotine) (R4, 2:52)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via sub (R1, 2:13)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Irene Aldana def. Macy Chiasson via third-round TKO (2:21)

Johnny Walker def. Ion Cutelaba via sub (RNC) (R1, 4:37)

Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jailton Almeida def. Anton Turkalj via submission (RNC) (R1, 4:27)

Denis Tiuliulin def. Jamie Pickett via second-round TKO (4:52)

Chris Barnett def. Jake Collier via second-round TKO (2:24)

Norma Dumont def. Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Alatengheili def. Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Elise Reed def. Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Yohan Lainesse def. Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

UFC 279 took place on September 10th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.