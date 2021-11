UFC 268 Results

Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Rose Namajunas def. Weili Zhang via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Marlon Vera def. Frankie Edgar via third-round knockout (kick, punches)

Shane Burgos def. Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Justin Gaethje def. Michael Chandler via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Alex Pereira def. Andreas Michailids via second-round knockout (knee)

Bobby Green def. Al Iaquinta via first-round TKO (punches)

Chris Curtis def. Phil Hawes via first-round TKO (strikes)

Nassourdine Imavov def. Edmen Shahbazyan via second-round TKO (punches, elbows)

Ian Garry def. Jordan Williams via first-round knockout (punches)

Chris Barnett def. Gian Villante via second-round TKO (kick, punches)

Dustin Jacoby def. John Allan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ode Osbourne def. CJ Vergara via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)