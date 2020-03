UFC 248 Fight Motion

UFC 248 Fight Motion

UFC 248 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7th, 2020. The fight card was:

Middleweight Israel Adesanya def. Yoel Romero Decision (unanimous)

Women’s Strawweight Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jędrzejczyk Decision (split)

Lightweight Beneil Dariush def. Drakkar Klose KO (punch)

Welterweight Neil Magny def. Li Jingliang Decision (unanimous)

Welterweight Alex Oliveira def. Max Griffin Decision (split)

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley def. José Alberto Quiñónez TKO (head kick and punches)

Lightweight Mark Madsen def. Austin Hubbard Decision (unanimous)

Middleweight Rodolfo Vieira def. Saparbek Safarov Submission (arm-triangle choke)

Middleweight Gerald Meerschaert def. Deron Winn Submission (rear-naked choke)

Featherweight Giga Chikadze def. Jamall Emmers Decision (split)

Bantamweight Danaa Batgerel def. Guido Cannetti KO (punches)