PFL 1 2022 Results

Clay Collard def. Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Raush Manfio def. Don Madge via KO (strikes) – Round 3, 2:42

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Delan Monte via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 0:29

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Natan Schulte via split decision (29-28, 28-29-28, 29-28)

Cory Hendricks def. Emiliano Sordi via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:13

Alexander Martinez def. Stevie Ray via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Marthin Hamlet def. Teodoras Aukstuolis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Omari Akhmedov def. Viktor Pesta via KO (punch) – Round 1, 1:25

Rob Wilkinson def. Bruce Souto via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 0:46

Simeon Powell def. Clinton Williams via KO (knee) – Round 3, 4:38

The PFL 1 mixed martial arts event for the 2022 season of the Professional Fighters League was be held on April 20, 2022 at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. This will be the first regular season event of the tournament and included fights in the Lightweight and Light Heavyweight divisions.