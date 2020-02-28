Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker Full Fight Video

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 on October 5th, 2019. This fight was for the UFC Middleweight Championship. The fight took place in Melbourne, Australia. Israel Adesanya finished Robert Whittaker in Round 2 via TKO.

Israel Adesanya has a professional MMA record of 18-0. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 78% Of the time. With all 14 of those finishes coming via KO. He also has 4 decision wins.

Robert Whittaker has a professional MMA record of 20-5. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 70% of the time. 9 of those finishes are via KO and 5 via submission. In fights that he lost, 2 are via KO, 2 via decision, and 1 via submission. He is not currently scheduled to fight anyone.

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to fight Yoel Romero at UFC 248 on March 7th, 2020. This fight takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the T-Mobile Arena.This fight is for the UFC Middleweight Championship.