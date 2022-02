Eagle FC 44 Results

Sergei Kharitonov def. Tyrone Spong via TKO (strikes on the ground) at 2:55, R2

Rashad Evans def. Gabriel Checco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ray Borg def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. John Howard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Raimond Magomedaliev def. Anthony Njokuani via TKO (strikes) at 2:49, R1

Dylan Salvador def. Arman Opsnov via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00, R2

Yorgan De Castro def. Shaun Asher via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:04, R1

Demarques Jackson def. Miles Hunsinger via TKO (strikes) at :54 seconds, R1

Shawn Bunch def. Firdavs Khasanov via unanimous decision (29-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Loik Radzhabov def. Zach Zane via submission (standing guillotine choke) at 3:23, R1

Ayadi Majdeddine def. Sitik Muduev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)