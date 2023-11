Bellator 300 Results

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Brent Primus via UD (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Cris Cyborg def. Cat Zingano via TKO (ground and pound) – Round 1, 4:01

Liz Carmouche def. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane via TKO (injury) – Round 5, 0:17

Bobby Seronio III def. Alberto Garcia via UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Leah McCourt def. Sara McMann via TKO (ground and pound) – Round 1, 4:30

Sergio Cossio def. Jesse Roberts via submission (triangle choke) – Round 3, 4:05

Kai Kamaka III def. Henry Corrales via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Slim Trabelsi def. Davion Franklin via submission (verbal) – Round 1, 3:09

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Maciej Rozanski via UD (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Herman Terrado via UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Grant Neal def. Romero Cotton via UD (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Jena Bishop def. Ilara Joanne via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:45

Josh Hokit def. Spencer Smith via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 3:48

Bryce Meredith def. Miguel Peimbert via UD (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Dmytrii Hrytsenko def. Justin Montalvo via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jackie Cataline def. Lorrany Santos via UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Bellator 300 took place on October 7th, 2023 in California.