Bellator 288 Results

Bellator 288 Results

Vadim Nemkov def. Corey Anderson via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patricky Pitbull via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44)

Timur Khizriev def. Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniel James def. Tyrell Fortune via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 0:27

Levan Chokheli def. Roman Faraldo via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Imamshafi Aliev def. Sean Fallon via TKO (cut) – Round 1, 3:20

Killys Mota def. Jairo Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Archie Colgan def. Jesse Hannam via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:50

Sullivan Cauley def. Jay Radick via KO (punches) – Round 1, 1:01

Jordan Newman def. Jayden Taulker via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:20

Laird Anderson def. Rob Fenicle via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:28

Isaiah Hokit def. Matias Nader via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:48

Wladmir Gouvea def. Kory Moegenburg via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:46

Bellator 288 took place on Friday November 19th, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.