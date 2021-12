Bellator 272 Results | Pettis vs Horguchi

Sergio Pettis def. Kyoji Horiguchi via KO (spinning back fist) at 3:24 of Round 4

Jeremy Kennedy def. Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Josh Hill def. Jared Scoggins via KO (punch) at :56 of Round 2

Johnny Eblen def. Collin Huckbody via TKO (punches) at 1:11 of Round 1

Alexander Shabliy def. Bobby King via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kai Kamaka III def. John de Jesus via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Levan Chokheli def. Vinicius de Jesus via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Justin Montalvo def. Jacob Bohn via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Hamel def. Killys Mota via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Spike Carlyle def. Dan Moret via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:58 of Round 3

Kyle Crutchmer def. Oliver Enkamp via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)