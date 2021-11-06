Bellator 270 Results
Patricky Freire def. Peter Queally via TKO – Round 2, 1:05
Patchy Mix def. James Gallagher via submission (guillotine) – Round 3, 0:39
Pedro Carvalho def. Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Ilias Bulaid def. Georges Sasu via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Ciaran Clarke def. Jordan Barton via submission (rear naked choke) – Round 3, 4:11
Daniele Scatizzi def. Brian Hooi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Lee Chadwick def. Arunas Andriuskevicus via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
Gokhan Saricam def. Charlie Milner via KO – Round 1, 0:15
Nicolo Solli def. Bobby Pallett via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Danni Neilan def. Audrey Kerouche via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:58
Yusuf Nazokatov def. Stephen Costello via submission (heel hook) – Round 2, 2:24