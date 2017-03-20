Vitor Belfort | Legend’s League | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 331
Vitor Belfort | Legend’s League
Kelvin Gastulem vs Vitor Belfort [4:15]
Kelvin Gastulem vs Anderson Silva [4:50]
Matt Hughes wants to come out retirement [6:03]
Jacare vs Robert Whitaker [8:03]
Win or Learn Review [10:27]
Vitor Belfort vs CM Punk [17:07]
Legend’s League [19:59]
Real Sports segment on Cock Fighting [22:13]
Double KO [26:19]
Daniel Cormier not happy with the UFC 210 poster [29:15]
CSAC has new possible changes to weight cutting [31:10]
Miesha Tate and Mickey Gall [35:34]
#AskTheNuts
Which fighter do you always root for in spite of a poor record or low ranking? [38:49]
Name a brutally honest fact about a fighter that his or her fans may not want to admit. [40:20]
I am of the belief that belts/titles matter and are the gold at the end of the rainbow for many fighters to strive for. But UFC seems to be making a mockery of this. Is Rogan actually correct when he says “Why do we even need belts anymore?” or do UFC just need to treat the titles with more respect? [42:26]
Do you think Kelvin Gastelum is getting by easy at 185 by calling out fighters well past they prime? [44:19]
Should they bring in a TRT division with no weight restrictions? [45:16]
Belfort vs Shogun at LHW who wins? [45:33]
Who will beat Conor? [47:04] How much wood could the woodchuck chuck, if the woodchuck could chuck Norris? [49:36]
Which one would you stop 9-11 or the holocaust? PS: You can’t chose both [50:19]
Would you rather mentally never age or physically never age? [51:18]
Who would win in a fight Godzilla or King Kong? [51:42]
F*** Marry Kill “WWE Edition 3”: Trish Stratus, Lita, Stacy Keibler
KNOWLEDGE
Vietnamese police undergo extreme and bizarre training [53:17]
Diego Sanchez neck training exercise [56:00]
Subscribe on iTunes:
Video
Audio
THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:
GODADDY
Check out our GoDaddy Promo Codes:
$0.99 .com code MMANUTS99
30% Off New Orders code MMANUTS30
$1/Month Economy Hosting for 12 months code MMANUTS1H
Podcast: Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS