UFC Werdum vs Tybura Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 361

Werdum vs Tybura [1:49]

Fabricio Werdum throws a boomerang and hit Colby Covington in the face [3:44]

Another fighter dies cutting weight [11:34]

CTE discovered for the first time in someone that is living [13:46]

Why is Mark Hunt still under contract with the UFC if they will not let him fight? [17:42]

What do you make of the UFC saying that Conor McGregor will not be on UFC 219 due to his actions at Bellator 187? [18:20]

Rumor of Oscar De La Hoya wanting to box Conor McGregor [18:51]

Rumor of Tyron Woodley fighting Nate Diaz [20:07]

Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm at UFC 219 [22:08]

Joanna Jedrejczyk said she has been granted an immediate rematch against Rose Namajunas? Why?[23:54]

Volkan Oezdemir gets arrested [25:17]

Michael Bisping vs Kelvin Gastulem poster [29:36]

#AskTheNuts

Do ratings even mean anything in the UFC now? e.g. Woodley vs. Diaz..

After coming back and dethroning Bisping, do you think GSP is now the goat?

How many fighter should really be retired? Maybe like Johny Hendricks or 1/4 of heavyweights.

Would you rather have an easy job working for someone else or work for yourself but work incredibly hard?

Would you rather sell all of your possessions or sell one of your organs?

Would you rather be able to have the superpower to control gravity or the superpower to control any source of metal ?

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition 3”: Gina Rodriguez, Rashida Jones, Kat Dennings

