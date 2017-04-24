UFC Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 335

UFC Results and Recap

UFC recap [2:52]

Jacare vs Robert Whittaker [3:00]

Demetrious Johnson, can he be considered the GOAT? [6:14]

Cub Swanson vs Artem Lobov [9:06]

Grisham and Stann [9:45]

Al Iaquinta vs Diego Sanchez [10:26]

At what point do we stop Diego Sanchez from fighting? [11:22]

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are engaged [14:30]

Frank Mir is suspended for 2 years by USADA [16:01]

HBO Real Sports revisits Domestic Violence in MMA [18:10]

WSOF is sold and renamed the Professional Fighter’s League [19:21]

Kenny Florian gets choked out in a Jiu Jitsu competition [22:17]

BJ Penn is back training with the Marinivich’s [23:16]

Anderson Silva talking about the Chris Weidman vs Gegard Mousasi fight saying it looks like Weidman’s luck ran out [24:29]

Bethe Corriea says” I can beat Holly Holm in a boxing match” [25:47]

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 [26:37]

Light Heavyweight Rankings [27:53]

Derrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt announced [30:40]

#AskTheNuts

Who wins, Brock Lesnar or CM Punk with a baseball bat? [31:45]

Anthony Johnson posted about knowing when fighters should call it quits. Should Coaches and Family step in for them and force them to retire or should it strictly be on the fighters? [32:35]

Which former champion has a better chance of winning a belt? Jones or JDS? [33:27]

Would you rather have a 5 out of 10 b****** from a 10 out of 10 woman or have a 10 out of 10 a*** *** from a 5 out of 10 woman? [33:53]

Would you rather be a nobody in a perfect world or be a really important person in a really bad world? [35:10]

Would you rather die instantly or die slowly over the course of 6 months? [35:24]

F***, Marry, Kill WWE Edition 5: Nikki Bella, Paige, Mickie James

KNOWLEDGE

Car Accident [37:57]

Arianny beer pong table [39:40]

