UFC Lawler vs Covington and UFC 240 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 438
#UFC Cris Cyborg vs Felicia Spencer [2:02]
Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar [7:14]
GSP is done fighting [9:30]
Clay Guida vs Jim Miller [10:36]
Robbie Lawler vs Colby Covington [11:30]
Eddie Alvarez in ONE FC fight fight looks fishy [16:44]
Cain Velasquez Lucha Libre [19:33]
BKFC 7 free streaming [20:28]
Conor McGregor in the top 5 of Forbes social media most valuable athletes [22:53]
Thiago Santos talks about his knee surgeries [25:30]
Bagel guy training with Al Iaquinta [28:18]
New fights [29:25]
[30:39] BJ Penn vs Nik Lentz
Shaq and JDS [34:00]
PVZ [37:08]
Mercedes and Jade [37:38]
Treasure Hunting [38:00]
Tweet of the week [35:00]
#AskTheNuts [41:17]
