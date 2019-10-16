UFC Joanna vs Waterson | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 447

UFC Joanna vs Waterson | MMANUTS MMA Podcast

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Michelle Waterson [2:16]

Cub Swanson vs Kron Gracie [7:19]

Mackenzie Dern [9:27]

UFC this weekend [12:29]

BKFC 8 Bigfoot Silva vs Gabriel Gonzaga [15:07]

Mighty Mouse wins ONE FC championship [15:45]

Bellator Fedor vs Rampage on December 29th in Japan [17:51]

CSAC will cancel a fight if a fighter is 15% over the contracted fight [18:45]

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa [20:55]

Lobov vs Night 2 at BKFC9 [22:55]

Women’s boxing shenanigans [22:57]

XFL salaries revealed [24:04]

Tweet of the week [27:56]

#AskTheNuts [28:50]

KNOWLEDGE

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:

http://HostGator.com – 60% Off Shared Hosting for 3 years code MMA60

One Penny Hosting for 1st Month code MMAONECENT

http://mattressfirm.com – 10% Off code MMANUTS10

http://techforless.com – 5% Off code MMA5OFF

http://shavemob.com – 10% Off code GWNET23

http://DefenseSoap.com – 15% off code mmanuts

http://techforless.com – 5% off code MMAdeal

http://Protectabed.com – 20% off code MMANUTS

http://fujisports.com – 15% Off code MMANUTS

http://butcherbox.com/mmanuts – $10 off + 2 free ribeyes

http://thecbdistillery.com – 16% Off code NUTS16

http://breobox.com – $15 Off code NUTS15

http://betdsi.eu – $10 free roll code MMA100

http://REM-Fit.com – 20% off code MMANUTS

http://Liquidweb.com – 50% Off Hosting for 3 months code MMA50OFF

$49 off VPS Plans code MMAN49

33% Off VPS Hosting code VPS33OFF

34% Off all plans for 3 months code MMAN34OFF

https://nordvpn.org/mmanuts – 77% off the 3 year plan code mmanuts

http://vapeworld.com – 10% Off code MMA10

http://factor75.com – $40 Off 1st 2 weeks code MMANUTS40

$100 off the first 4 weeks code MMAHOLIDAY

http://platejoy.com – $10 off code MMA10

http://Tirebuyer.com – 7% Off $400 code MMANUTS7

http://smarthome – 10% off code MMANUTS10

$20 Off $100+* code 20OFFMMA

20% Off Insteon code SMART20

*Must include a multi-pack or Insteon product

https://www.123-reg.co.uk – 15% off .co.uk code CO15MMA18

15% off .com code COM15MMA18

20% Off website builder – code WSB20MMA18

http://ketologic.com – 10% Off code MMA10

http://ghostbed.com – $100 Off code MMA19

http://watchshop.com – 20% Off code MMA20

http://mpowerd.com – 20% Off code TAKE20OFF

http://freshly.com – First time users, $40 off 6 meal plan code MIXED40

31% Off the 12 meal plan code MIXED75

$50 off the first 5 weeks code MIXED50

$30 Off the first 2 weeks code MIXED30

http://youngandreckless.com – 25% off code MMA25

http://shopnewrepublic.com – 10% Off code MMA10

http://shopmenlohouse.com – 50% off the first 2 months code MMA2

35% Off + Free Shoes and socks code NUTS35

http://webhostingpad.com – 20% Off hosting code NUTS20OFF

http://magicspoon.com – Free Shipping code MMASPOON

http://keetsa.com – 5% Off any mattress code MMANUTS5POFFKEETSA

http://all33.com – $100 Off code CHAIR20

http://risebar.com – 15% Off code MBAR15

http://oarsandalps.com – 10% Off code MMANUTS

http://barbellapparel.com – 10% Off code TACO10