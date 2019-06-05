UFC Gustafsson vs Smith Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 430

UFC Gustafsson vs Smith Recap

#UFC Alexander Gustafsson vs Anthony Smith [4:33]

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. [12:57]

UFC 238 [15:13]

Cejudo vs Moraes

Schevchenko vs Eye

Ferguson vs Cerrone

Bec Rawlings signs with Bellator [18:01]

Nurmagomedov vs Poirier [19:21]

Cris Cyborg vs Felicia Spencer [20:34]

Francis Ngannou vs Junior Dos Santos poster [21:23]

PVZ having a third arm surgery [22:59]

Dana white loves the fans [23:24]

The internet is not kind to Brendan Schaub [25:30]

Tweet of the week [29:51]

#AskTheNuts [31:13]

Why is a draw even an option in fighting?

Nate Diaz says that the UFC wanted to do a four-man tournament with him, Georges St. Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor. Who would fight who to start and who would win?

Would you rather be a famous director OR a famous actor? Also which movie you would want to direct OR act?

Would you rather be a deep-sea diver OR an astronaut? Also what you like to find in there?

Would you rather eat a sandwich made from 4 ingredients in your fridge chosen at random OR eat a sandwich made by a group of your friends from 4 ingredients in your fridge?

Buy or Sell: Becoming an UFC Champion OR a Bellator Champion? Also why and which weight class?

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #46” (Hollywood Give Me Wood #18): Jennifer Lawrence, Penélope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson

KNOWLEDGE

