UFC Gustafsson vs Smith Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 430
UFC Gustafsson vs Smith Recap
#UFC Alexander Gustafsson vs Anthony Smith [4:33]
Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. [12:57]
UFC 238 [15:13]
Cejudo vs Moraes
Schevchenko vs Eye
Ferguson vs Cerrone
Bec Rawlings signs with Bellator [18:01]
Nurmagomedov vs Poirier [19:21]
Cris Cyborg vs Felicia Spencer [20:34]
Francis Ngannou vs Junior Dos Santos poster [21:23]
PVZ having a third arm surgery [22:59]
Dana white loves the fans [23:24]
The internet is not kind to Brendan Schaub [25:30]
Tweet of the week [29:51]
#AskTheNuts [31:13]
Why is a draw even an option in fighting?
Nate Diaz says that the UFC wanted to do a four-man tournament with him, Georges St. Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor. Who would fight who to start and who would win?
Would you rather be a famous director OR a famous actor? Also which movie you would want to direct OR act?
Would you rather be a deep-sea diver OR an astronaut? Also what you like to find in there?
Would you rather eat a sandwich made from 4 ingredients in your fridge chosen at random OR eat a sandwich made by a group of your friends from 4 ingredients in your fridge?
Buy or Sell: Becoming an UFC Champion OR a Bellator Champion? Also why and which weight class?
F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #46” (Hollywood Give Me Wood #18): Jennifer Lawrence, Penélope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson
KNOWLEDGE
Subscribe on iTunes:
Video
Audio
THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:
http://HostGator.com – 60% Off Shared Hosting for 3 years code MMA60
One Penny Hosting for 1st Month code MMAONECENT
http://mattressfirm.com – 10% Off code MMANUTS10
http://techforless.com – 5% Off code MMA5OFF
http://shavemob.com – 10% Off code GWNET23
http://DefenseSoap.com – 15% off code mmanuts
http://techforless.com – 5% off code MMAdeal
http://breobox.com – $15 Off code MMANUTS
http://getvi.com – $10 Off + Free shipping code MMA10
http://Protectabed.com – 20% off code MMANUTShttp://fujisports.com – 15% Off code MMANUTS
http://butcherbox.com/mmanuts – $10 off + 2 free ribeyes
http://thecbdistillery.com – 5% Off code CBDGW
http://betdsi.eu – $10 free roll code MMA100
http://REM-Fit.com – 20% off code MMANUTS
http://Liquidweb.com – 50% Off Hosting for 3 months code MMA50OFF
$49 off VPS Plans code MMAN49
33% Off VPS Hosting code VPS33OFF
34% Off all plans for 3 months code MMAN34OFF
https://nordvpn.org/mmanuts – 77% off the 3 year plan code mmanuts
http://vapeworld.com – 10% Off code MMA10
http://factor75.com – $40 Off 1st 2 weeks code MMA40
http://platejoy.com – $10 off code MMA10
http://Tirebuyer.com – 7% Off code MMANUTS7
http://smarthome – 10% off code MMANUTS10
$20 Off $100+* code TAKE20OFF
$50 Off $200+* code TAKE50OFF
*Must include a multi-pack or Insteon product
https://www.123-reg.co.uk – 15% off .co.uk code CO15MMA18
15% off .com code COM15MMA18
20% Off website builder – code WSB20MMA18
http://ketologic.com – 10% Off code MMA10
http://ghostbed.com – $100 Off code MMA19
http://watchshop.com – 20% Off code MMAWS20
http://mpowerd.com – 20% Off code TAKE20OFF
http://freshly.com – First time users, $40 off 6 meal plan code MIXED40
31% Off the 12 meal plan code MIXED75
http://jegs.com – $10 off $150+ code MMAJEGS
http://youngandreckless.com – 25% off code MMA25
http://shopnewrepublic.com – 10% Off code MMA10
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download