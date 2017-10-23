UFC Cerrone vs Till | Bellator 185 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 357
UFC Cerrone vs Till | Bellator 185 Results and Recap
Donald Cerrone vs Darren Till [1:35]
Hardy vs Williams [4:50]
Mousasi vs Schlemenko [6:06]
What’s happening with UFC fighters going into Bellator [7:18]
Vitor Belfort vs Uriah Hall [11:00]
Thoughts on a Bellator Tournament [12:46]
Tyron Woodley wants to fight winner of GSP vs Bisping [14:52]
When is it alright to fight with a staph infection? [17:42]
Malignaggi says McGregor negotiations underway. Is this the next fight for Connor? [19:40]
Dana White: Adding divisions won’t help UFC’s weight-cutting issues. [21:14]
KFC is following 11 people on twitter [22:05]
Dana White CTE rant [24:21]
#AskTheNuts
Do you think the UFC will ever become a main stream sport?If we did an all drug, open weight tournament, who wins? [30:29]
Nick Diaz hasn’t fought since 1/31/15. Almost 3 years ago. He’s only 34. When is Nick Diaz going to fight again? [33:23]
What’s the main reason for Cowboy’s three fight skid? [35:05]
Who do you want to see more McGregor vs Ferguson or him vs. Diaz? [35:42]
Would you rather die in 20 years with no regrets or die in 50 years with many regrets? [36:20]
Would you rather relive the same day for 365 days or lose a year of your life? [37:00]
What you think of this list of fighters that i made? You think that with this conditions they would be unbeatable? [37:31]
10-budweiser cerrone
9- horse meat overeem
8- full camp mendes
7- dont get kneed weidman
6- not angry aldo
5- backpack maia
4- head movement ronda
3- efficient conor
2- sea level cain
1- TRT belfort
HONOROBLE MENTIONS: Motivated BJ Penn, Dark Side GSP, Healthy Brock
F*** Marry Kill “WWE ASIAN Edition”: Asuka, Kairi Sane (Hojo), Gail Kim? [38:50]
