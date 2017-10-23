UFC Cerrone vs Till | Bellator 185 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 357

UFC Cerrone vs Till | Bellator 185 Results and Recap

Donald Cerrone vs Darren Till [1:35]

Hardy vs Williams [4:50]

Mousasi vs Schlemenko [6:06]

What’s happening with UFC fighters going into Bellator [7:18]

Vitor Belfort vs Uriah Hall [11:00]

Thoughts on a Bellator Tournament [12:46]

Tyron Woodley wants to fight winner of GSP vs Bisping [14:52]

When is it alright to fight with a staph infection? [17:42]

Malignaggi says McGregor negotiations underway. Is this the next fight for Connor? [19:40]

Dana White: Adding divisions won’t help UFC’s weight-cutting issues. [21:14]

KFC is following 11 people on twitter [22:05]

Dana White CTE rant [24:21]

#AskTheNuts

Do you think the UFC will ever become a main stream sport?If we did an all drug, open weight tournament, who wins? [30:29]

Nick Diaz hasn’t fought since 1/31/15. Almost 3 years ago. He’s only 34. When is Nick Diaz going to fight again? [33:23]

What’s the main reason for Cowboy’s three fight skid? [35:05]

Who do you want to see more McGregor vs Ferguson or him vs. Diaz? [35:42]

Would you rather die in 20 years with no regrets or die in 50 years with many regrets? [36:20]

Would you rather relive the same day for 365 days or lose a year of your life? [37:00]

What you think of this list of fighters that i made? You think that with this conditions they would be unbeatable? [37:31]

10-budweiser cerrone

9- horse meat overeem

8- full camp mendes

7- dont get kneed weidman

6- not angry aldo

5- backpack maia

4- head movement ronda

3- efficient conor

2- sea level cain

1- TRT belfort

HONOROBLE MENTIONS: Motivated BJ Penn, Dark Side GSP, Healthy Brock

F*** Marry Kill “WWE ASIAN Edition”: Asuka, Kairi Sane (Hojo), Gail Kim? [38:50]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY: