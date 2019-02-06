UFC Aldo vs Moicano Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 415

UFC Aldo vs Moicano Recap

ESPN+ experience [4:00]

Johnny Walker [8:21]

Demain Maia vs Lyman Good [9:48]

Charles Oliveira vs David Teymur [11:05]

Jose Aldo vs Renato Moicano [12:44]

Marlon Moraes vs Rafael Assuncao [15:51]

#UFC highlights on ESPN [17:15]

UFC 234 [18:04]

Documentary Dead or Alive about BJJ [20:37]

Jon Jones has to be careful about what goes into his body [22:00]

Broken spine [25:06]

Wheelchair boxing [26:40]

#AskTheNuts

Do you think Demian Maia will be remembered as one of the greatest to never win the title? The dude is a legend and I hope he is remembered as one when he retires.

With Khabib waiting until the end of 2019 to fight again, should the ufc strip him? Why or why not?

Do you see a day when Jose Aldo will have such a dominant return that the UFC will rematch him with Conor McGregor?

Would Conor drink some Proper Twelve after taking a Proper Revenge Beating on that day?

What are your early predictions for Francis vs Cain?

1) Rank these trilogies from best to worst, if you could gentleman please.- Dominick Cruz vs Urijah Faber- Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard- Cain Velasquez vs Junior dos Santos- Randy Couture vs Chuck Liddell- Dan Henderson vs Vitor Belfort

2) Would you rather balance on a tight rope 10 feet high with no net, or jump off the side of a rocky cliff with a parachute?

3) Would you rather jump of the second floor of a building, have 80% chance of breaking your legs and be in a lot of pain for days, but you get paid 1 million dollars OR fight Daniel Cormier in the UFC, have 100% chance of getting 10 concussions, all your ribs broken, a 25% chance of a broken spine, neck and be in a lot of pain for days, but you get paid 10 million dollars?

4) Would you rather that as soon as the show ends, you guys be send 200 years to the past, where you guys would live your lives as powerful warriors: fighting for resources, protecting the weak, building houses, drinking as much you want, eating like pigs and fucking the antecessors of: Cat Zingano, Cris Cyborg, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Paige VanZant and others OR that as soon as the show ends, you guys be send 200 years to the future, where you guys would live your lives as powerful cyberwarriors: fighting for money, oppressing the weak, destroying houses, drinking as much you want, eating like pigs and fucking the descendants of: Claudia Gadelha, Gina Carano, Mackenzie Dern, Michelle Waterson, and others?

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #31” (Female Wrestlers #11): Chelsea Green, Kacy Catanzaro, Tessa Blanchard

KNOWLEDGE

Joe Rogan Tattoo

