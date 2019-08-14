UFC 241 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 439
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship [2:20]
#UFC Mike Perry’s broken nose [3:19]
UFC 241 Preview
Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic [5:20]
Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis [11:20]
Yoel Romero vs Paulo Costa [16:04]
Stephen Struve vs Ben Rothwell [19:04]
Frankie Edgar moving to 135 [21:02]
A choke takes 4 minutes to kill you [22:05]
GSP doing flips [23:25]
Aspen Ladd and weight cutting [23:54]
CBS and Viacom combine forces [26:28]
Cowboy vs Gaethje Poster [28:02]
Mercedes Terrell killing the twitter game [29:17]
Tweet of the week [32:10]
#AskTheNuts [33:22]
KNOWLEDGE [43:26]
